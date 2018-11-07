Today is the jury trial for the former Chicopee high school teacher accused of raping a student.
55-year-old Donald Cushing pleaded not guilty to 2 counts of rape and abuse of a child back in October 2017.
According to indictments handed up by a Hampden County grand jury. The alleged crimes happened between 2006 and 2011.
Cushing is currently serving an 8 to 10 year sentence in prison for a different case, after admitting to raping a 15-year-old student at school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.