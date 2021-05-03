SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has been telling you about how the old movie theater space at the Eastfield Mall is being transformed into courtrooms.
Monday the first day of jury selection for the first trial to be held since the pandemic began.
Potential jurors arrived here at the Eastfield Mall Monday morning called to duty for a 2018 sexual assault case.
Western Mass News cameras were not allowed inside for security reasons, but we have photos of how the courtrooms are set up in the old cinema left vacant last year in the midst of the pandemic.
Judge Michael Callan, the regional administrative justice, said he has been working alongside other court leaders since the summer to make sure the facility is COVID-19 safe.
With a halt in trials, Judge Callan says many in the community are anticipating a chance for justice.
“The defendants have been waiting a long time for their trial. The victims in these cases have been waiting for their trials, and I think the public wants trials to start, and we’re going to deliver,” Judge Callan said.
Jury selection will resume Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Eastfield Mall.
However, we're told this particular trial will take place at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. There are other trials that are expected to play out here at the mall.
Judge Callan said they have a long list of cases that they are working to get through.
