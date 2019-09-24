CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Center Street near the Springfield line is closed after a multiple vehicle accident this morning.
At around 6:45 a.m. Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News they responded to a four-to-five car crash on Center St, Chicopee.
Injuries are unknown.
Emergency vehicles arrived to the scene immediately, along with two tow trucks.
Western Mass News will continue to provide updates as we discover more information.
