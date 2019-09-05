Juvenile arrested for bringing handgun to soccer game in Orange.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A juvenile was taken into custody this afternoon after school officials say he brought a handgun to a soccer game.
According to Superintendent of Schools Tari Thomas, a student tipped off police about another student that planned on bringing a gun to a soccer game that was going to take place at Mahar Regional School Thursday evening.
Orange Police were able to intercept the juvenile when he arrived to the game at around 4:30 p.m.
Upon further investigation, officials found that the student was in fact in possession of a handgun.
"At no time was the gun used to threaten other students and there is no reason to believe anyone is in danger at this time," says Thomas.
Since the individual is a minor, police are not releasing that person's name at this time.
It is unclear what that student's intentions were.
We have reached out to the Orange Police Department.
All they were able to tell us at this time was that the individual in question was arrested on a gun-related charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.