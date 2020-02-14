Juvenile arrested in connection to Springfield armed robbery.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A juvenile was taken into custody Thursday night after officials say he robbed a man at gunpoint.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 200 block of Kendall Street just after 8:00 p.m. for a gun call.
The victim told officers that someone cocked a gun and stuck it in his face.
Not too long after, Sgt. Edward Kalish observed an individual that fit the description of the suspect they were looking for walking towards a shed on Pembroke Street before heading towards Hamlet Street.
Sgt. Kalish was able to apprehend and arrest the suspect next to the shed on Pembroke Street.
The victim was then able to positively ID the suspect, who is only being identified as a 17-year-old male.
Walsh adds that, due to the victim's age, no further information can be released.
