Juvenile bicyclist issued criminal complaint, citation after spitting in PVTA bus driver's face.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield have issued several citations as they continue to combat unlawful bicyclists and illegal dirt bike riders.
On Wednesday afternoon, C3 Metro Officers detained five juvenile bicyclists after officials say one of the juveniles spit in the face of a PVTA bus driver.
The individual that spit in the driver's face was also issued a criminal complaint.
In addition, authorities confiscated all five of the juveniles' bicycles.
This is not the first encounter with unlawful bicyclists this week.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh says that on Monday afternoon, a 15-year-old bicyclist was injured after coming into contact with a car while doing stunts in the middle of the street.
"These bicyclists deliberately antagonize drivers in the busy downtown area with not only illegal but dangerous actions. The bicyclists have blocked traffic and surrounded vehicles, which puts the fear into some drivers and leads other drivers to retaliate. We do not want any of these kids to get killed and our officers will step up our enforcement until they follow the rules of the road and obey the law," Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood stated.
Over the past seventeen months, Walsh said that three either ATV or dirt bike riders were killed in crashes in Springfield.
Others sustained serious injuries.
In response to the ongoing issue, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says:
"I have zero tolerance for this type of action and behavior. Like the vast majority of law abiding citizens here in Springfield and around our country, I have no patience for these reckless actions, who create dangerous public safety issues by harassing drivers and pedestrians, who are just going about their daily business. With the warm weather right around the corner, I fully support Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood putting forth this proactive initiative. Our brave and dedicated men and women in blue will continue to enforce our rules of the road and implement new strategies to address this growing unacceptable behavior from these negative individuals. We will continue to confiscate bikes and pursue all legal actions against these individuals and their families through our court system."
Walsh adds that, over the next few days, the Springfield Police Department will be implementing a new strategy to combat illicit dirt bike riding in the city.
