Juvenile to be issued summons in connection to vehicle pursuit in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person will be issued summons in connection to an alleged pursuit that occurred late Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Barszcz of the Northampton Police Department, officers were called to the Stop and Shop just before 11:30 p.m. after a caller reported that a vehicle had exited onto King Street with its headlights off.
An officer was able to locate the vehicle in question a short while later still with its headlights off and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bridge Road.
However, the operator did not comply and sped off towards Look Park.
It was later determined that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen out of Pittsfield.
The vehicle led police on a pursuit onto Rt. 9 and down side streets through the towns of Williamsburg and Goshen.
Authorities ceased their pursuit of the vehicle once they came to the Cummington town line.
Mass State Police was called in to assist.
Out of the three occupants that police were able to identify, Sgt. Barszcz says that authorities will be issuing a summons for the operator of the vehicle, who is only being identified as a male juvenile, for the following charges:
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Failure to stop for police
We have reached out to Mass State Police officials, but could not comment further on the matter.
