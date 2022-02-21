SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The University of Michigan’s head basketball coach struck the other team’s assistant in the face after the game, which reminded us of a very similar incident captured exclusively by Western Mass News and seen by millions of sports fans nearly three decades ago.
While it is not unheard of for players to get into altercations on the court, it is incredibly rare for two basketball coaches to exchange blows.
However, back in 1994, Western Mass News was the only camera rolling at UMass basketball’s Head Coach John Calipari’s press conference when he was confronted by Temple Coach John Cheney.
We took a step back in time to talk to those who were at our station that day to revisit this iconic moment.
“The first thing I thought about was John Cheney and John Calapari,” said Scott Coen, former Sports Director for Western Mass News.
“That's the memory that it brought back for me, was watching on Channel 40 on the 11 o’clock news: those two guys having to be separated by their players,” Mike Mannix, the head basketball coach for Wilbraham & Monson Academy, added.
When University of Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard struck Wisconsin Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft after a controversial timeout call late in the basketball game on Sunday afternoon, there were instant flashbacks to this scene captured exclusively by Western Mass News back in 1994.
“It was just the craziest thing any of us had ever seen,” Coen told us. “Channel 40 was the only station that had any video of it, which just added to the lore.”
We met up with Scott Coen Monday to discuss what he remembered from that day nearly 30 years later.
“We’re the only ones that had it, and as you know, one thing that hasn’t changed is being opportunistic,” Coen said. “We rode that story, both news and sports, like a rented mule for a long, long time.”
The nationally televised game ended with what Coen called “the icing on the cake” for a story that was already juicy to begin with. With tensions rising, Temple’s Head Coach John Cheney saw Calipari chatting in the hallway with referees after UMass won by one point in buzzer-beating fashion.
What happened next set western Massachusetts, and the sports world, on fire.
“We had so many requests from the national media to get the video that we had,” Coen mentioned. “That was a big deal, really glad as a reporter to be a part of it.”
Now, with reactions pouring in from all corners of the country following Sunday's slap, the full story cannot be told without a piece of western Massachusetts sports history, with the exception of one small detail.
“The thing that happened yesterday, no one threatened to kill anyone,“ Coen added.
No suspensions have been issued yet. The Big Ten Conference released a statement that they will “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”
