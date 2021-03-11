SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday is the first day teachers and school staff in the Bay State are eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine and while appointments at mass vaccination sites went, they weren't booked as quickly as they have been in the past few weeks.

The state reports that “due to high demand and very limited supply,” all 40,000 first-dose appointments at mass vaccination sites are completely booked, including appointments at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Officials note that this will be the last week where mass vaccine appointments will be available to book directly online through provider websites. Starting Friday, all mass vaccination appointments must be booked through a Google Cloud pre-registration system that the state is setting up. This will replace the current booking platforms and essentially creates a waiting list for eligible people.

The goal, they said, is to alleviate some of the frustration that we’ve been covering closely each week as people try to get the limited slots.

Meanwhile, Western Mass News has learned that appointments are also going quickly at non-mass vaccination sites. Many of the CVS locations all booked up.

