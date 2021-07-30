SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--New guidance released Friday for face coverings in Massachusetts.
No mask mandates, but they're strongly recommended for students in kindergarten through sixth grade in the fall. Certain people who are fully vaccinated are encouraged to wears masks indoors.
Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday afternoon the state is moving forward, safely in this new normal. For parents sending their children back to school, the mask guidance has changed.
"My daughter has hers on and off during the summer even though she’s vaccinated," said Ben Surprise, a Westfield parent.
Parents across western Mass. in support of the new guidance released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for the beginning of the 2021 school year.
"In-person learning is the only available option for Massachusetts schools and their students," said Gov. Baker.
Governor Charlie Baker made it clear on Friday, remote and hybrid learning will not return in the fall.
But DESE and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health did revise earlier advice and they now strongly recommend all students in kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks indoors, except students with medical or behavioral needs.
The department is also recommending unvaccinated staff in all grades and unvaccinated students in grades seven and above to wear face coverings indoors.
For students who are vaccinated, they can remain unmasked. But the final call is up to individual communities.
"We fully expect cities and towns to make adjustments to do what's right for their specific school districts. But one things' clear, all schools in all districts must be open school to make adjusts, school must be open every day to every student no matter what," said Gov. Baker.
Gov. Baker was firm on his decision to bring students back into the classroom. Rr. Robert Roose, the chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center told Western Mass News a year of remote learning has shown it is important for students to be in-person.
"Remote and virtual learning may not be optimal, it could have its own, other secondary effects and so there really is value to ensure we have people interact and be in person and get robust learning and rich environment that can occur when people are interacting in that way but at (the) same time wanting to do it safely," said Dr. Roose.
Meantime, the Department of Public Health also released new guidance. Fully-vaccinated residents with weakened immune systems, or at increased risk for severe disease due to age or medical conditions should wear face coverings indoor when social distancing is not possible.
"We know, wearing masks is still very effective, particularly when you are indoors it can be very critical to ensure you do protect yourself," said Dr. Roose.
This comes as leaked data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention center suggests the Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox.
Dr. Roose said this new information suggests the strain can infect more than a dozen people during exposure.
"It varied, initially we thought it was more than two of them that became infected, perhaps about 5. When you think about something like chickenpox that number could be 10 or 12," said Dr. Roose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.