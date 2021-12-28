SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A K-9 unit helped officers arrest 3 teenage suspects on Friday.
Officers were out in the East Forest Park and Sixteen Acres neighborhoods due to an uptick in car break-ins in the area.
Around 4:30 a.m., police said that they saw a suspect pulling on a car door in a driveway on Chesterfield Avenue.
The suspects allegedly took off once they spotted the officers.
Police said that the car then crashed at the intersection of Derryfield Avenue and South Branch Parkway.
Two suspects began to flee, but K-9 Dex was hot on their tail.
The suspects were a 15-year-old, 13-year-old, and 17-year-old. They were all found and placed in custody.
They are all facing charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and larceny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.