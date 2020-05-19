AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Restaurants in Massachusetts likely have a little under three weeks to go before dine-in customers will be allowed under phase two of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.
Connecticut, however, is allowing restaurants to begin outdoor eating Wednesday.
Kaptain Jimmy’s in Agawam is confident that their customers will continue to come to them until they can serve dine-in customers again.
On Monday, Baker announced his four-phase plan of reopening the Bay State.
Restaurants fall under phase two, meaning it will be at least three weeks before they can re-open.
Meanwhile, restaurants like Kaptain Jimmy’s are making some preparations.
“You will be six feet apart,” said Manager Vickie Rizos. “We will have booths cut off, shut down. Whatever Gov. Baker tells us, we will apply.”
Kaptain Jimmy’s is located about two miles from the Connecticut border.
Rizos said Connecticut customers often cross the border to eat her restaurant's food.
She believes her customers will still support them, even when they can feel a sense of normalcy eating outdoors at Connecticut restaurants.
“People know this restaurant,” she said. “Whether it’s to go or in, they get the same quality food, they get the same happy smiley face with the mask.”
Kaptain Jimmy's also kept their full menu for take out customers.
They’re also lowering their prices during these hard financial times.
“We give a 20% off discount,” she said. “To help the customers during the coronavirus as well as helping us.”
Phase two of Baker’s reopening plan is projected to happen in the second week of June.
If the number of cases does not continue to trend down, phase one could last longer, and restaurants like Kaptain Jimmy’s will have to wait to serve customers again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.