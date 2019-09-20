Karen, an elephant under the care R.W. Commerford & Sons, has passed away.

(WGGB/WSHM) - Following the death of Beulah, the Asian elephant at the Big E, Western Mass News has learned that another elephant that was under the care of the same ownership passed away earlier this year.
Less than a week ago, the Big E issued a statement saying that Beulah had passed away at the age of 54.
Now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Karen, who was also under the care of R.W. Commerford & Sons, passed away this past March.
The U.S.D.A. has not released her age yet, but did say that Karen died of natural causes.
Wildlife activists have stepped in recent years to try to gain more rights for these elephants.
The Nonhuman Rights project filed a 2017 lawsuit, intended to get the three elephants declared autonomous beings and moved to a sanctuary at no cost to the Commerfords.
We have reached out to the Commerfords for comment.
The Big E and the U.S.D.A. has no further comments on this matter.
