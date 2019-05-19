SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday morning the Springfield community came together to honor and remember the life of Kate Mauke.
After Mauke was killed in 2015, her friends and family continue to raise awareness about "break up violence".
Family and friends of Kate walked or run a 5k to help raise funds for a scholarship in Kate's name.
And in addition to the walk or 5k that participants signed up for there are a list of events happening during that morning.
At 8 o'clock was registration, corn hole tournament and raffles.
By 9:55 walkers were lined up and started walking on the route before the runners begin at 10 o'clock.
Following the run and walk there were awards handed out, food and the finals for the corn hole tournament began.
The fun-filled day was created to honor Kate's life.
Kate was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend when she stayed home sick from school back in February of 2015.
After years of court proceedings Kate's family got justice almost a year ago when Kate's ex-boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison.
Moving forward, Kate's family vowed to honor her life and raise awareness about "break up" violence and social media awareness.
The first event to honor Kate was held just months after her death and the family intends to carry on this event and Kate's memory for many years to come.
