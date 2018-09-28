No matter how your opinion falls, the Kavanaugh hearings are encouraging sexual assault victims to speak up about their stories.
The National Sex Assault Hotline reports an unprecidented spike in calls yesterday as Dr. Blasey Ford testified.
In the time it will take to read or hear to tell this story, another person will experience sexual assault. Experts said that it happens every 98 seconds in the United States.
There are a number of reasons why victims remain quiet about abuse, but there is now a movement breaking that silence.
On Thursday, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee. As she gave her testimony, many made a call to the National Sex Assault Hotline to talk about their own experience.
"It’s a huge moment for survivors. A lot of people feeling that they can relate to doctor ford’s story and that’s just on the tail end of the Cosby case," said Marianne Winters.
Western Mass News spoke with Winters from Safe Passage in Northampton.
"We’ve known for a long time that the isolation in the aftermath of sexual violence can be a part of the damage that happens," Winters added.
However, the day of the Kavanaugh hearing, calls to the National Sexual Assault Hotline soared 201 percent above a normal day, but the surge started before Dr. Blasey Ford appeared before the committee.
The weekend before, the same hotline reported a 57 percent uptick in in calls from Friday to Sunday.
Winters said that there is a cultural shift, encouraging victims to use their voice. She said survivors are taking an open approach - like never before.
"I’ve turned on the radio to a clip of someone talking about sexual assault that happened to them with a level of detail that can be very triggering. The messages that we’re all left with as a culture and community are much more vivid," Winters explained.
This may be a sensitive topic, but also one of hope and sadly, with the flood of empowering messages, "there is dismissive behavior, there is victim blaming, there’s all of those negative factors. That’s why the message we’re putting out: we believe survivors," Winters said.
If you are a victim, you are not alone and help exists.
> CLICK HERE to learn more about Safe Passage
> CLICK HERE to learn about the YWCA of Western Massachusetts
