SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six percent of the U.S. population suffers from Seasonal Affective Disorder, and people who live further north are at a higher risk.
For us here in New England, that means we need to keep a close eye on our winter blues.
"Ten million Americans are diagnosed with S.A.D. throughout the year," clinician Rahiza Gallardo said.
Seasonal Affective Disorder or S.A.D. is a depression related to the changes of seasons.
Of those ten million, nine percent of sufferers are right here in New England.
"The exposure to sunlight is less so we'll see an increment of people experience S.A.D. even here in New England," Gallardo noted
Most common symptoms start in the Fall, and continue through these winter months, but according to the National Institute of Mental Health, people can still be affected in early spring and summer.
That's because S.A.D. symptoms occur when our circadian rhythm is changed when the days get shorter and nights get longer, and at the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, Gallardo told Western Mass News it affects our body's melatonin and vitamin D levels.
"What's happening is now we're going to have a lot of light. Then, we're going to the complete opposite of what we were working with," Gallardo stated.
Symptoms of S.A.D. include depression, anxiety, mood swings, insomnia, fatigue, irritability, social isolation, and appetite and weight changes, but there are ways to prevent them.
"Do exercises," said Gallardo. "That's very important. Have a counselor or a therapist, and come regularly."
In more serious cases, therapists can prescribe anti-depressants or even provide light therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.