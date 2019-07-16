SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Flies are pests, especially around this time of year, and there are a lot of them around.
"This time of the year, when we get to these significant temperatures, in the high eighties, low nineties, and low overnights, you can see egg-laying, up to 500 individual eggs per week," Bob Russell of American Pest Solutions tells us.
That can lead to a lot of flies.
Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions says certain things just won't work to keep them at bay.
"You talk about these natural remedies. The vinegar and water doesn't work on these larger house flies and green bottle flies. The vinegar-in-water and the home remedies don't really work that well," continued Russell.
The best solution is keeping a clean household, but, if you use insect killer in a can, just be careful where and around who you spray it.
"Make sure your structure's sealed up good, you doors are closed, your screens are good, and manage the sanitation around the structure. That's the key," says Russell.
Also remember to clean and cover your grill when you're not using it, be sure to clean out the drip pan underneath, and dispose of trash and other waste properly.
"Sanitation is really always the key, sanitation. How you manage the trash, how do handle decomposing animal matter and things like that. If you don't, you're going to have a lot of flies," added Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.