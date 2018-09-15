WEST SPRINGFIELD (WGGB/WSHM) - It's day two of the Big E and hundreds of people are headed to the fair grounds to get a taste of the delicious food and experience the endless amount of entertainment.
Country band Old Dominion hit the stage tonight for their sold out show.
Prior to the big performance, local law enforcement agencies and the Big E prepared for the large crowds.
Thousands of people head to the Big E each year.
From adults to young children, the large crowds can be a little overwhelming.
Throughout the year, fire and police officials meet with the Big E to coordinate the grounds and emergency personnel at specific locations, as well as monitor the cameras that cover every inch of the fairgrounds.
With the popular country band Old Dominion performing tonight, officials tell Western Mass News they are expecting a large crowd.
"In addition to that," stated Gerard Kiernan. "We have West Springfield Police, [and] Mass State Police Bomb Squad here with bomb-detecting dogs patrolling all the gates before the venues tonight. They'll sweep the entire venue. The fire marshal will do a pre-check."
The West Springfield Police Department will be at their headquarters at the fair while officers will be patrolling certain areas to keep an eye on the concert goers and visitors.
"You have more people packed into a certain area, but," Interim West Springfield Chief of Police Robert Duffy tells us. "The concert goers here have been very good. My experience here has been positive. We are looking forward to having the concert again tonight. We'll have ample people on hand to make sure everything goes well and everyone enjoys themselves."
One local couple, who've been going to the Big E for the last twenty years, say they have always felt safe and never worried about the crowds.
"You see at other gatherings," stated Teresa Nicholson. "People get carried away with alcohol. I don't think they have a problem here."
