SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The extreme cold can make it tough to keep your house warm. In fact, the Department of Energy said that heating your home uses more energy and costs more money than any other system in your home - about 42-percent of your utility bill.
Heating your home when it's this cold outside is a monster job.
Bill Stack, an energy efficiency spokesperson with Eversource, told Western Mass News that you start by feeling your windows for drafts.
"A large area that heat escapes are windows - old, single-paned windows - and we have lot of homes in New England. That's where a lot of heat escapes. The secondary thing is not properly insulated," Stack said.
Next, open those shades.
"If you walk around your home on a bright sunny day like today, open up your shades, open up the blinds, the curtains on the south side. Let the sun come in and help warm your house that will keep your energy costs down during the day," Stack added.
However, be sure to close them back up at night.
In addition, close that fireplace damper. The Department of Energy said as much as 1,000 cubic feet of warm air can be sucked up the chimney per minute.
Also, look where your furniture is arranged.
"A lot of homes have floor vents. You want to make sure you don't have any furniture blocking them. Rugs, furniture, carpets, long drapes sometimes will block it," Stack explained.
How about a little spring cleaning now? Go ahead and vacuum those vents.
"Because if dust is building up on it, it hurts the air flow coming out," Stack noted.
Close off rooms and vents you're not using, which energy specialists said could improve the efficiency of your heating system by 20-percent.
Do you have radiators?
"If you have those decorative radiator covers, you want to move them away if you're not entertaining. Let the radiator do its work and heat the house," Stack said.
Set those programmable thermostats warmer when you're home and cooler when you're not. Energy specialists said that could save you about $200 every winter.
A free home energy assessment is also available through Mass Save. That's an initiative sponsored by gas and electric utilities and energy companies like Eversource. A specialist comes to your home and, depending on what they find, 75 percent of the cost for things like insulation could be covered through energy incentive programs.
