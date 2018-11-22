SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's one of the coldest Thanksgivings we have experienced in many years.
If you had plans for maybe an outdoor football game with your family, you might want to head indoors to avoid that Arctic air.
You'll want to bundle up with layers of gloves, scarves, and multiple pairs of pants.
The bitter cold in western Mass is very serious.
We are lucky to get to enjoy a nice meal later on inside the warmth of a home or restaurant.
Some, unfortunately, don't have that luxury.
Luckily, the Friends of the Homelessness in Springfield and their parent company C.S.O. are making sure those who need a place to stay have one.
If you do have to be outside today for a football game, bundle up.
Nothing says Thanksgiving like a high school football game.
Below is a list of the football games taking place today:
Agawam at West Springfield (10 a.m.)
Chicopee at Chicopee Comp (10:15 a.m.)
Minnechaug at Westfield (Game at Westfield State University at 10 a.m.)
South Hadley at Holyoke (10 a.m.)
Longmeadow at East Longmeadow (10 a.m.)
If you are attending any one of these games, you'll want to make sure you cover your hands with mittens or gloves.
Also, cover your mouth.
Covering your mouth will protect your lungs from extremely cold air, which can be very painful.
Easting well-balanced meals and avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages can cause the body to lose heat more rapidly.
