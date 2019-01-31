CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local repair shops are seeing more and more people coming in with car issues, some of which can be easily resolved.
When it comes to taking care of your car, winter doesn't make it easy. That's something Lily Dzija knows first hand.
"Last night, I was coming home from work and my car was shaking," Dzija said.
What Dzija thought was a flat tire was actually just snow and ice building up in her wheel wells. It's an issue Brad Leveillee with Brad's Service Center deals with a lot at his shop in Chicopee.
"A lot of the times, you'll get snow and debris on the wheels and it will create a vibration - a discerning vibration. We probably saw 20 to 30 cars with that complaint in two days," Leveillee said.
Leveillee said when most people feel that vibration, they are concerned that something is wrong with the car's frame, but "the car mechanicals are bulletproof really. It's the sheet metal that will kill you."
Sheet metal rusts easily and the need for salt on roads in our New England winters only makes the issue worse.
"We have cars that come in with rotted out subframes that are only five years old," Leveillee said.
Leveillee told Western Mass News that a simple way to prevent rust from forming underneath your car is washing underneath your car.
If you're worried the weather will spoil the wash or if, at first glance, you think the car looks clean, Leveillee said a peek underneath the car shows what real issues salt cause.
"That salt, I see it sticking to the undercoating," Leveillee explained.
Leveillee's recommendation is to make sure you wash your car every 10 to 15 days to prevent rust from forming, but beyond that easy fix, "the only thing that I see that really works is a wax treatment."
Either way, Leveillee said a little investment in your vehicle now will save you thousands down the road.
"But washing the car is the biggest thing," Leveillee said.
