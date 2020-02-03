(WGGB/WSHM) -- Eyelash extensions are increasingly popular as an alternative to mascara, but they're causing concern for a local dermatologist who said mites could be living on your lashes
Tonight, we are digging deeper into the bacteria infections they can cause your eyes if not properly cared for.
Dermatologist Dr. Yolanda Lenzy is warning Western Mass News viewers who receive eyelash extension services to make sure they're properly cared for.
"One of the instructions that's often given when the eyelash extensions are done is not to cleanse the eyelashes for the first 24 hours," Lenzy said.
Lenzy told us the medical community is seeing reports of mites building up on lash lines, causing bacterial infections, with clients still opting out of cleansing their extensions even after 24 hours to keep them in tact.
"Sebum and oil and dirt are building up and that becomes a harbor for mites...A lot of people are not even aware they're there," Lenzy explained.
The flesh colored mites live on the skin and eat dead skin cells, which is typically a good thing, but if they're neglected and build up, so does bacteria
"A lot of itching, flaking, and that can even lead to vision changes," Lenzy noted
Burning, stinging, all symptoms, and if you're experiencing them, see a board-certified dermatologist, but the best thing you can do if you love your lash extensions is to clean them
"Warm, soapy water can really help. The mites will come off in that process," Lenzy said.
Wash them every single day as you would your natural eyelashes and don't be afraid to be vigorous with them. Your eyes will thank you in the long run.
