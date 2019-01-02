EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gyms and fitness centers everywhere are packed this week with new members hoping to start the new year fresh.
A study by Business Insider said that 80 percent of us will ditch our new year's resolutions by the end of January, including that vow to get fit in 2019.
However, that isn't deterring many of us this week from joining a gym anyway.
Good intentions start there, but consumer watchdog Credit Donkey said that only 20 percent of those who join a gym in January will still be going in June.
Regardless, Healthtrax in East Longmeadow is hopping this week.
"Well, that last few days have been crazy," said Jessica Haywood of East Longmeadow.
Haywood is back in the gym working off the holidays.
"Once all the desserts and holiday foods are out of the house, getting back after a few weeks, it feels much better," Haywood added.
Her new year's resolution? Like many of us..
"I want to try and stay healthy and keep working out, my regular routine and eating healthy, not eating as many carbs, more veggies and fruits," Haywood explained.
Healthtrax membership director and fitness instructor Kelly McLellan told Western Mass News that the stack of new sign ups is large this year. She advises new-be's to be realistic.
"There's seven days in the week, so set an expectation that’s going to work for you, that’s going to make you feel successful, so two, three days a week, you put that on your calendar to come in, that's a win," McLellan said.
McLellan suggested joining any type of group fitness is a real motivator.
"You can do classes in your basement, but there's such a different feel when you walk into a room with people, music lights and instructor, you feel it," McLellan said.
Changing up your routine, McLellan said, really does keep exercise from becoming a chore. Also, stick with it. You may not feel like it or see results immediately, but McLellan said "I have seen a change. I have seen people understand that if they put themselves first and get well they'll deal with less issues in the future."
Researchers said give it 66 days. A study in the European Journal of Social Psychology found that on average, that's how long it takes for exercise to become a habit.
