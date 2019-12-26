EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's the time of year where everyone can start using those gift cards they received for the holidays, but with hacking operations becoming more sophisticated, gift cards are an ever-growing target.
Imagine you got a gift card but waited a month or even a week to use it.
You go to make your purchase and find the gift card has already been used.
Tech experts say it's not an uncommon occurrence.
"You can just buy anything you want with the gift card. You don’t have to, like, sit there and kind of be miserable with something that you got that you might’ve not wanted," local shopper Collette Moreau tells us.
For the particular person in your life or maybe the acquaintance you're still getting to know, the gift card is an easy choice.
"Then you can say, 'Hey, thanks for this gift that you technically bought me'," says Moreau.
But with technology changing the way we shop, the way people steal is changing too.
Gift cards are becoming targets for scammers who manage to get the code numbers off the card itself.
"They can actually tamper with the card itself and then recover that so it looks like it’s never been tampered with, or there are some devices that can actually strip the number off the cards," Stan Prager of Go Geeks in East Longmeadow explained.
Stan Prager of Go Geeks tells Western Mass News physically tampering with the card is more common.
He says when scammers get those numbers, they input them into that company's website and try day after day until the card is bought and activated.
"Once it’s been activated and there’s a certain amount on there, then they can spend that money," stated Prager.
Though it can happen any time of year, Prager says the holiday season is when the scam spikes
"It’s a pretty good bet that on December 26, all these cards you may have tampered with have been activated," said Prager.
Prager says the purchaser of the gift card should examine the item closely before buying it.
"If it looks at all beat up and dogeared, it’s probably been tampered with. Also, you know, don’t grab the card that’s in the very front. Usually look in the back," continued Prager.
For the recipient of the gift card, Prager says you shouldn't wait to spend it.
"The people who shop the earliest are the ones least likely to get hit," says Prager.
If you don't have the perfect item picked out in a brick and mortar store, Prager says the safest place for the gift card funds is in an online account if the company allows it.
"Turn that card into some kind of gift card balance. Take the money off the gift card," added Prager.
Once the money is gone, Prager says there's not much a person can do outside of filing a police report to establish a record of when and where the gift card was bought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.