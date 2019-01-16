GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Wisconsin teen who was kidnapped three months ago has been home safe for almost a week now.
Investigators said that Jayme Closs' kidnapper watched her and planned his attack for months.
Now, local authorities are reminding people that if you see something unusual in your neighborhood, say something.
Recent court documents reveal that Jake Patterson, the man who police allege kidnapped Closs and killed her parents, watched Jayme for months after first seeing her at a bus stop.
"They should have some sort of procedure or normal routine where someone knows where they are," said Granby Police Chief Alan Wishart.
Wishart told Western Mass News that when kids are getting on and off the bus, or older kids are home alone for an hour or two after school, parents need to know where they are and a key part of that is communication.
Part of that communication involves telling police if you see something unusual neighborhood - no matter how insignificant that is.
"Usually, they say we didn't want to bother you and we didn't want to be a nosy neighbor, but the reality of it is the best thing you can do is be a nosy neighbor," Wishart noted.
Telling police about a strange car or an unusual person in your neighborhood at odd hours can mean nothing, but they said it's best to call them anyway to check it out.
That way if it's nothing, they can at least ease some anxiety.
If your child is home and feels uncomfortable about someone, they should go find an adult they can trust.
"Try to find a trusted adult - a police officer, a parent, a teacher, maybe an adult with children, whoever is considered a trusted adult," Wishart explained.
The chief said that anything from locking your doors to having a home security system and cameras can also help ease that worry. They can also deter a criminal as well.
