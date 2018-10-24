On Tuesday, we told you how to have the most popular house there is on Halloween night with Sour Patch Kids being named the candy of the Bay State.
Howwever, today, we're going beyond the candy bag with the do's and don'ts of trick-or-treating.
"It's dangerous out here," said Carmen Lopez.
When the sun sets next Wednesday and things start to get spooky, there's a few things trick or treaters and those out and about should keep in mind.
"Wear bright clothing, have flashlights, make sure you're visible. Streets become a lot more congested. We like to ask drivers to slow down, take your time and use care. These are kids," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Taking it slow is key. That's because, according to the National Safety Council, on Halloween night, it's twice is likely that a kid could be struck and killed by a car than any other day of the year.
"Since they are four, they hold each other's hands," Lopez added.
Lopez has four kids going trick or treating this year. She always tells them to hold hands and they're never far from her sight.
"I'm always with them," Lopez noted.
Wilk told Western Mass News that strength in numbers is always a good idea. He also said that if you want a treat, don't fall for this trick.
"Don't go into people's houses, regardless of what they tell you. If someone has their house decorated, says come on in, I have a haunted house, anything like that, don't go into anybody else's house," Wilk added.
More specifically, for trick-or-treaters, though it may be tough to do, try holding off on eating that candy until you get home. That way, mom and dad can see if any of that candy has been tampered with.
