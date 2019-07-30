EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It is one of the biggest data breaches ever.
A hacker gained access to more than a million Capital One customers' accounts and credit card applications.
The Justice Department says the breach happened earlier this year.
A former amazon software engineer is charged with the hack.
In the meantime, the big question is how do you know if your information has been compromised, and, if so, what can you do about it?
Former Amazon software engineer Paige Thompson is accused of breaking into a Capital One server.
"Amazon web services host the Capital One data. She was able to crack into that and get the data," Stan Prager of Go Geeks in East Longmeadow tells us.
According to the Justice Department, in March, the 33-year-old Seattle resident gained access to 140,000 U.S. social security numbers, one million Canadian social insurance numbers, and 80,000 bank account numbers.
All total, 100 million Capital One customers' names, addresses, credit scores, credit limits, and balances are compromised.
If you applied for or received a Capital One card from 2005 on, you could be on the list.
"The cyber security that these companies are relying on are pretty terrible," stated Prager.
Tech expert Stan Prager of Go Geeks Computer Rescue in East Longmeadow tells Western Mass News the very first thing Capital One customers should do...
"If you currently have a Capital One credit card, the best thing you can do immediately, like this afternoon, is go online and change your password," says Prager.
While Capital One says it's notifying people affected, Prager suggests putting a credit freeze on your files with the big three credit monitoring companies: Equifax, Experian and Transunion .
That will stop a thief from opening a new credit card or loan in your name.
"I think, in some cases, you want to do a blend between old school and new school. Be on top of the tech, but also check things, look at them. There is no substitute for actually looking at your statements," continued Prager.
With so many data breaches in the news of late, Prager says you can check to see if your name appears on the dark web, where your personal information may be compromised.
This is a free website called 'Have I Been Powned'.
We entered my name...
"Oh no, you've been powned! [I've been pwned.] Yes, powned on nine breach sites," said Prager.
There I am. Nine breaches.
"These breaches are data breaches that have occurred at these companies, where, somehow, your name or email or password have been involved in it," added Prager.
If you don't do anything else, Prager says change your password for any bank account, PayPal or Amazon, any site attached to your money and your identity.
Capital One says they have fixed the vulnerability and it is unlikely any information was used for fraud.
Those affected can receive free credit monitoring and identity protection.
Here in the Baystate, Attorney General Maura Healey says her office is in talks with Capital One to determine the extent of personal information of Massachusetts residents put at risk.
