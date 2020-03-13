WATERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Joe Kennedy has announced he is temporarily suspending all campaign activities.
This comes in light of the growing threat of COVID-10.
Ccampaign manager Nick Clemons said in a statement that they do not believe it is appropriate to continue political activities given the reality that Massachusetts families and communities are facing.
Kennedy will focus his time ensuring our Commonwealth and country have the resources they need to respond to this threat.
Kennedy and his staff will reassess on Friday, March 20.
