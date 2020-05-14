(WGGB/WSHM) -- Country star Kenny Chesney is postponing this year's tour due to the pandemic.
The singer said in a Facebook post that he hopes to have the entire 2021 schedule finalized quickly.
His tour was making a stop at Gillette Stadium in August.
Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date.
If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.
