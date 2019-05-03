SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You've probably seen it on social media - people going keto and even viral videos of keto recipes.
But what exactly is the keto diet and why is the cooking so important?
Ashley Brodeur, an Exercise Physiologist and owner of Active Lifestyle and Fitness, ways in on the topic.
Western Mass News asked Brodeur if you'd lose weight on keto she said yes.
"People who do it end up putting themselves in a calorie deficit," Brodeur said.
Western Mass News caught up with Derek Zagami who lost 40 lbs on the ketogenic diet.
"Getting the 40 lbs off feels so amazing," Zagami noted.
He said for him it was about the lifestyle change.
"If you take an extra 10 minutes you can cook healthy, feel good after eating and you don't feel stuffed," Zagami explained.
And with recipes like bagels, pizza and coffee cake who wouldn't be lured in?
But the catch is what you'd have to buy at the grocery store.
"What substitutes do you use in the keto diet - you use almond flour you use swerve it's a sugar replacement," Zagami said.
Both of which are the first ingredients used when cooking the coffee cake along with baking soda and baking powder.
Derek also added two eggs and cinnamon and salt for taste.
"Put sour cream in and put butter we're going to put it on the mixer and be done," Zagami explained.
Once it's mixed add Derek's favorite keto friendly product, lily's chocolate chips and pops it in the 400-degree oven for 43 minutes.
"Now we're going to be making bagels but keto bagels," Zagami said.
Two and a half cups of mozzarella and 2 oz of cream cheese are melted for 2 minutes in the microwave to start before adding eggs and almond flour.
"A tablespoon of baking powder which will make them be bagels," Zagami noted.
And the fun part started when shaping them.
There is a lot of cheese because keto is a low carb high-fat diet.
Keto diet is based on eating so few carbs that your body switches from using carbs as an energy source to using ketones from your body fat," Zagami explained.
