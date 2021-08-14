WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--the 10th annual Kevin J Major Memorial hockey tournament is underway at Amelia Ice Rink.
This tournament is hosted by the family and the Kevs Foundation. All proceeds from the weekend will go towards AED donations, CPR training to local coaches working with kids and heart screenings.
Western Mass News spoke with some of the players who participated in the event.
"We just wanted to have the opportunity to come out and play for a great cause Kevin was a great kid, Mr. Major puts on a great show so were just happy to be a part of it," said Kevin Foley, Swamp Hogs foreword.
20 teams will play Friday-Sunday for the Kevs Cup. The games start at 9 a.m. Last game is at 10 p.m. Raffles, silent auction items and merchandise will be available throughout the weekend.
