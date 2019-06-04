WEBSTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators in the Worcester county town of Webster are asking for the public's help.
They are searching for answers after a 12-year-old girl said she was abducted from a park last week.
May Street Park was where police said a 12-year-old girl rode her bike last Friday to meet her friend.
But was then allegedly abducted.
Investigators said the girl was approached by a man in a car who persuaded her to get inside.
She was allegedly taken around 3 in the afternoon and taken over state lines into Connecticut where, according to police, she was sexually assaulted.
Investigators said she was then dropped off about an hour or hour and a half later in nearby Dudley.
The girl said she ran to someones home and contacted her mother.
At a press conference on Tuesday, investigators said they have been in close contact with the young girl and her family.
Investigators are searching for the alleged suspect who is described as a white man with blonde hair and light facial hair driving a two-door black car.
Police said they have recovered some DNA but they are still searching for the suspect.
Investigators are asking for the public help.
They said if you have any information or surveillance video you asked to call the police.
