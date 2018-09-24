The coughing, sneezing, and sore throats are already starting and it's only September.
With kids back in school, germs are spreading quickly and doctors in western Massachusetts are seeing an increase in patients.
Between the germs spreading at school and the temperatures changing daily, physicians said it's no surprise people are getting sick.
Louise Cardellina from AFC Urgent Care in Springfield said that during this time of year, strep throat seems to be what most patients are getting
“The thing that happens when children get back to school is then they start spreading things more easily and what I'm starting to see now is strep, which goes in waves. It comes up and down. It will relieve and then come back up again," said Cardellina.
Doctors said that if you feel yourself getting sick, make sure you sneeze or cough into your arm and not in your hands. They added that to help kill germs, use hand sanitizer, but most importantly, wash your hands.
Along with strep throat, doctors are now seeing people testing positive for the flu. They said it's very early.
"I had seen about four patients positive for flu, which is kind of a lot early this season, so it’s a little bit of a concern. Flu shots would be a good idea to get as soon as possible," Cardellina added.
Physicians said that last year, the flu shot was only 30 to 36 percent effective, but this year, doctors are hoping for a better outcome
The main flu season begins in December, but getting the vaccination early will help prevent you or your child from getting the flu.
AFC Urgent Care told Western Mass News that the shot takes about two weeks to kick in, but after that, the vaccine will protect you throughout the entire flu season
