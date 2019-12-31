HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s New Year’s Eve and it’s Holyoke’s 22nd annual First Night Junior!
Western Mass News found out how the little one’s are ringing in the New Year.
“It’s really fun to ride the carousel… I like the Kermit climber.”
Coats are hung up and hundreds of kids make their way to Holyoke’s 22nd annual First Night Junior.
“We have reptile shows, musical shows, face painting and balloon sculpting,” says Kathie McDonough, Operations Manager for the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round.
Beginning at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning, kids have been making their way round and round the Merry-Go-Round, with big plans on their agenda for today.
“Watching movies…play in the playground!” one child tells us.
From unlimited rides to playing tag in the playground, these little one’s tell Western Mass News, they’re living the dream.
(Nora what’s your favorite part about today?)
".... The lights!” Nora says.
And to cap it all off, everyone will make their way here at the center of the park with their hats and props, counting down the ball to drop, ringing in the New Year.
“They have a big disco ball hanging from one of the apparatus and Captain America and Erin will be there this year to do the countdown,” notes McDonough.
She says each year is a new surprise. And while many of these kids have bedtimes, they ring in the New Year just like everyone else.
“The noise makers go crazy and it’s a lot of fun. It’s just like an adult thing. It tires the kids out, being an all-day affair. And then the kids go home and they’re in bed early and the parents can stay up late and the kids are sound asleep. It’s like the perfect plan.”
The ball drop for the kids takes place at 3:30 p.m., with events at First Night Junior lasting until 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
