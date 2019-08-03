SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 'Kids Safety Expo' held at the Basketball Hall of Fame today in Springfield was a success!
The event saw a large turnout of children, parents, grandparents and guardians ...all looking to take part in the safety initiative.
The family friendly event is held every year offering free safety services and demonstrations.
Dental impressions, DNA cheek swabs, videotaping and fingerprinting was available from MYCHIP (Masonic Youth Child Identification Program).
Parents were able to take the package home with them with all this information.
It can be very helpful for authorities in the event a child goes missing, for example.
The 11th annual 'Kids Safety Expo' had a number of sponsers including the Springfield Thunderbirds, AAA Pioneer Valley, and Unify Against Bullying, to name a few.
Action Ambulance and American Medical Response (AMR) also took part in various demonstrations as well.
Didn't make the event today? Check out MYCHIP.org for more information.
You can also reach out to your local police department who may be able to help you further with where you can get a fingerprinting kit for your child or when an event offering this service, will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.