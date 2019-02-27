CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are following breaking news out of Chicopee this morning where are car has crashed into a light pole then hit a home, killing 2 people and injuring another.
According to the Chicopee police department they responded to a serious SUV crash around 12:05 a.m, at the corner of Carew and Quebec streets.
Both the driver and backseat passenger were dead on scene.
A female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Chicopee police crash reconstruction team was on scene for most of the morning investigating.
The cities building inspector and Chicopee Electric Light Department were on scene also responded.
Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee police department tells Western Mass News this is still an active investigation.
Continue to stay with Western Mass News as we learn more about this crash.
