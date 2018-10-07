SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened after twenty people died following a limousine crash in upstate New York.
The National Transportation Safety Board is now involved as part of this investigation, and they're calling this the deadliest transportation accident in the country since 2009.
That's when approximately fifty people were killed in a plane crash that also happened in upstate New York.
"Twenty fatalities is just horrific," says National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt.
Investigators with the state police say that just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, the limo driver failed to stop at an intersection.
"The limousine traveled across the intersection, into a parking lot, and struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander that was unoccupied and parked," stated First Deputy of New York State Police Chris Florie. "Two pedestrians standing nearby were also struck and killed."
In total, twenty people were killed, the two bystanders and the eighteen people inside the limo, including the driver.
Investigators say all of the victims were adults.
There are two investigations taking place, one by the New York State Police, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board.
"It's important to point out that," continued Sumwalt. "Our mission is to figure out not only what happened, but why it happened, so that we can keep things like this from happening in the future."
It's not known whether or not the driver was speeding or if weather was a factor.
The NTSB will be on scene for the next five days investigating what may have caused this crash.
"I've been on the board for twelve years, and," said Sumwalt. "This is one of the biggest loss of lives we've seen in a long, long time."
None of the names of the victims have been released since police are still working on notifying their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.