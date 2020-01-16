HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Kindness Counts and Western Mass News is rolling out a new segment to show how we can make the jobs of the people around us easier.
You see them where you learn, where you work, and even if you don't, their contribution is clear.
Custodians are a part of our daily lives and we're highlighting one that's been a part of the Holyoke Public School system for over two decades.
If the halls and walls of the E.N. White School could talk, they'd probably thank Jimmy Manijak, a custodian at the school, who has worked tirelessly to keep them clean for over 20 years.
"I come in in the morning, I do this library, the main office, the nurses office, four bathrooms, the gym," Manijak said.
[Reporter: What does that include?]
"The floors, trash, wet mop if it needs it, vacuum carpets," Manijak explained.
He added. "When we do a deep cleaning, we go into a room, light fixture down, wipe it down. Vacuum all the vents, then we wash all the walls, then we strip the floor."
[Repoter: Top to bottom]
"Top to bottom," he said.
Western Mass News tagged along with Manijak as he made his rounds in the cafeteria.
"We usually try to get it in the morning, then between every lunch," Manijak added.
His hope? That an antioxidant rich fruit isn't on the menu.
"Blueberries. Blueberries are the worst," Manijak noted.
Manijak sweeps and sweeps, filling up bag after bag with what students have left behind, ultimately dragging a bin to the dumpster where, lurking in the woods, are scavengers, eager for an easy meal.
"One of the biggest hazards are the squirrels. I got attacked twice," Manijak said.
It's tough and, for the most part, thankless work that's overlooked, but it's not lost on everyone.
"I can't thank him enough," said Jaelyn, a fifth grader at E.N. White School.
Yeidy, a fifth grader, added, "Every day, we come to school with clean floors and classrooms."
Jaelyn and Yeidy wrote letters to Manijak in appreciation.
"He really works hard on the school." Jaelyn said.
Yeidy added, "I am so happy to have him at our school."
That's just the type of guy Manijak is - a difference maker who goes above and beyond.
His boss, Principal Jacqueline Glasheen, said for proof, look no further than a Saturday afternoon the summer she started. Manijak was hard at work.
"He was washing every single teachers rug. I said 'What are you doing?' 'I'm washing the rugs, but I'm not going to get back before the kids are back,' so he's hanging them over the lunch tables to dry. This is what's happening when you don't even know what's happening. It's great for the teachers to have what they need and kids are in a good, clean learning environment. That's just typical Jimmy," Manijak noted.
Still, typical Jimmy is human and, outside the bathrooms, he recalled what makes his day tougher, even longer.
[Reporter: These are some troublespots for you? What do you see?]
"Graffiti, paper towels on the ground. Write stuff on the walls about someone, or they write a swear. [How tough is that to get rid of?] Well, you know, not easy," Manijak noted.
That's where Manijak said kindness counts.
