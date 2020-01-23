CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Kindness Counts and this week, we’re following people that keep us informed.
Just imagine not knowing when your bills are due or if you got that wedding invite.
We tagged along with a letter carrier out of Chicopee to see how we can make their lives a little bit easier.
Laura Parenteau’s day begins at one of the most recognizable vehicles in the world: a U.S. Postal Service truck.
“We come in, we do a vehicle check," Parenteau said.
For 35 years and counting, Parenteau's packed them up to hit the road, delivering mail to residents in her home city of Chicopee - more specifically, those in Aldenville.
It's a route and job she takes pride in.
“I wouldn't have been doing it this long if I didn't like it. It's nice to know you're doing something that matters," Parenteau explained.
Their impact sometimes goes beyond just delivering the mail.
“Sometimes, elderly people, it can be a concern. You start to get worried if you see the mail hasn't been picked up. We had a carrier who smelled gas outside of a house. [Reporter: Really?] He's the one who tipped them off," Parenteau added.
While that sounds dangerous, Parenteau told us it’s not her primary concern.
[Reporter: You deal with this all winter long, huh?]
“Yes and winter came early this year," Parenteau said.
Her message to those on her route and all who receive mail is simple: clear your walkways.
"Look at that, see the shine?" Parenteau said.
[Reporter: Looks like a glazed donut in a way. Not fun.]
"Nope and if it snows again, you wouldn't even know it's there," Parenteau added.
[Reporter: Thank goodness for those spikes then, huh?]
“Yeah," Parenteau said.
Those spikes keep her upright, so hopefully Parenteau doesn’t become one of the thousands of letter carriers to fall each year.
About 30 percent of those incidents, USPS said, can be credited to ice.
Strolling along with Parenteau, it’s clear her path at times is anything but, though even in the cold, she tries not to let it slow her down.
[Reporter: You do a lot of walking]
"Yup.”
[Reporter: Does it ever end?]
“The last delivery.”
[Reporter: What are you noticing, few days removed from a snow storm?]
“Some did well, some could use salt or sand out there. That would be helpful. I know it's tough in the shaded areas.”
[Reporter: Finding a way to pay it forward with kindness, that’s how we can help?]
“Yeah, it’s simple," Parenteau noted.
Simple, but goes a long way
