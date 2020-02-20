SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you dress up for a living, there’s a good chance you’ve needed their services.
From your shirts, jackets, and pants, even household items, a dry cleaner can be a life saver, but how do we help those who make us look great?
This clothes rack at Mirkin's Cleaners in Springfield goes round and round all day long.
Reporter: This is a hoodie. You could do a dress shirt?
“Yes, sport shirts, jogger suits, sweatpants, whatever you need. We do household stuff. Your blankets, your comforters, your drapers. A lot of stuff," Luz Cardenas of Mirkin's Cleaners tells us.
Reporter: I had no clue you could do that.
“We also have a seamstress. If you need it fixed, we have it," stated Cardenas.
Reporter: So if i rip my pants, you can save the day?
“We can," says Cardenas.
Luz Cardenas tries her hardest to keep up with the demand and have her customers looking fresh, but quite simply put at times things slow her down, which is where kindness counts.
Reporter: These dress shirts, you get about 300 a day. One of the things you're telling me that slows you down is that when you come in, they're fully buttoned?
“Fully buttoned. Before it gets back there and washed, you don't want it to be intact like it was worn. We have to take them all out, neck ones, collar ones, everything then when it gets back there it gets in a big box," continued Cardenas.
That big box is called the unipress and it waits for no buttons.
Look at it go! A freshly pressed shirt just like that, which means Luz has to get out front for another and this time, Western Mass News joined her in the process.
“Tag it. Check those sleeves, make sure...See! All the buttons," stated Cardenas.
Reporter: Look at you, flipping it around.
“Yup, you can see. Got buttons. All the buttons, everything is out. You can see the neck is out," says Cardenas.
Reporter: So that's perfect, a good customer?
“A good customer. First, you want to check pockets," explained Cardenas.
Reporter: Little rattle. Nothing there. Not feeling anything.
“Literally put them in," said Cardenas.
Reporter: Alright. They're clear to me.
“And he's ready," stated Cardenas.
Reporter: Then, this one down here.
“No. The shirts go over here. We separate them in this bucket over here," explained Cardenas.
Reporter: Perfect, and that's one order down.
But that’s not the only place kindness counts. Imagine this scenario.
“My worst nightmare would be a heavily soiled or dog or cat accident, and not being told about it," says Cardenas.
And remember, it’s especially kind to look up.
“Don't be on your phone when you come to talk to me," said Cardenas.
Reporter: I want eye contact.
“Yes, yes. Unfortunately, this day and age, there's nothing more rude when someone comes in and they're on their cell phone and you're trying to service them. You're asking their phone number and they're ignoring you," added Cardenas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.