CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A large contingent of Patriots fans from western Massachusetts traveled in style to Boston on Tuesday, aboard King Ward buses.
The sweet sound of victory was sung by more than 50 Pats fans on the way to the parade and it was the young ones on-board speaking with us, some not afraid to admit to Western Mass News they were supposed to be elsewhere.
"I'm 18. I'm 17. [You skipping school today?] Yes we are. [Can I say that?] Yes you can! I invited him. Well, my grandma already told the principal," said Bevan Carpenter and James Harrington of Easthampton.
Others were chomping at the bit to see Gronk and even if they don't see number 87, everyone on-board said that they've got it good in New England.
"[There's Jets fans out there they don't know what this is like. Got a message for them?] Well, they should start winning," said Sabrina McBride.
Thanks to King Ward Coach Lines, they're rolling to the parade and leaving their worries behind.
"Just let the bus roll. It will do the job for you to get you there and get you home safely" said Elena Dore with King Ward.
Also, when you ride like this, there's none of this.
"It's so much easier. You know my mom's not yelling at me for directions. I don't have to worry about that. Carefree, totally recommend," said Brooke and Kiera Blarr.
Traffic slowed the trip down a bit, but less than two-and-a-half hours later, more than 100 fans were out east, ready to see their team.
