WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's Connecticut Day at the Big E, one of the busiest days at the fair.
With thousands of people traveling north comes more traffic, but several people we spoke with today at the Big E say they had no problem getting up here.
Some of that is thanks to King Ward and their bus shuttle service to the fairgrounds.
"We did drive and there was no traffic at all. I did expect a lot of traffic and we just flew right up 91," Connecticut resident Kathy Reidy tells us.
Thousands of people from the Nutmeg State made their way to the Bay State Wednesday to celebrate Connecticut Day at the Big E.
"Because it’s Connecticut Day and we’re hoping to see the governor, and I enjoy the marching bands and all the food and the baked potatoes and I could go on and on," continued Reidy.
Kathy tells Western Mass News they decided to drive.
If traffic looked bad, they had a plan B.
"I love the train and I was thinking about stopping in Hartford and taking the train the rest of the way, and that was an option that I didn’t have to use, and I know about the Enfield Mall, so there’s a lot of ways to access the fair if you don’t want to drive in and pay for the parking," says Reidy.
A big help to keeping traffic backups down is the King Ward shuttle service.
The business has nine buses running every weekend with stops at MGM, Holyoke Community College, the Enfield Mall. and at hotels along Rt. 5.
This year was the first time they extended their Enfield Mall shuttle to also run on Connecticut Day, and they're expecting...
"Big numbers. So far so good. Just did an update from our person down there selling the tickets and the buses are almost full and we’ve done two or three runs," stated King Ward President Dennis King.
King Ward says, since Friday, they shuttled more than 2,500 people over to the Big E from MGM.
"With the construction that’s going on in Agawam, we’ve worked with the city of West Springfield. We’ve got a separate access road, our own private gate. It’s a secret, don’t tell anybody, and it’s been working out fantastic, so we’ve been able to bypass a lot of the traffic. We’re getting from MGM over to the Big E in fifteen minutes," added King.
The King Ward shuttle service from MGM is free.
If you're looking at coming from the Enfield Mall, it's $20 a person for round trip transportation.
That also includes your ticket into the fair.
If you already bought a ticket, the shuttle service is five dollars.
