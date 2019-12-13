Kitchen fire displaces elderly Great Barrington resident.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is without a place to call home after a fire broke out in the kitchen of their apartment Friday afternoon.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger says that they were called to an elderly apartment complex on Main Street for a report of a structure fire.
Arriving crews were able to get the situation under control and quickly knocked down the flames.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Chief Burger says that the fire had originated in the kitchen of the apartment.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Chief Burger adds that the other apartments that were impacted by the fire were deemed habitable.
