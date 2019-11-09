Kitchen fire in Pelham remains under investigation.

PELHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at a home on Buffam Road Saturday night.
According to Pelham Deputy Fire Chief Richard Hall, around 8:30 p.m., an apartment tenant arrived home to her address at 57 Buffam Road and immediately detected an odor of smoke.
She took action and contacted the Fire Department, who rushed to the scene.
Arriving crews found that the apartment, which was attached to a house, was fully involved in fire.
Firefighters worked quickly to not only contain the flames to the apartment, but knock them down as well.
We're told that the tenant was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for smoke inhalation.
While no other injuries were reported, Deputy Chief Hall says that two cats perished as a result of the fire, which he says originated in the kitchen of the apartment.
Due to the extensive smoke, water, and fire damage the apartment sustained, the tenant will have to look for other means of shelter.
The house the apartment was attached to sustained a minor amount of smoke damage.
However, one adult and at least one small child will have to look for other means of shelter until repairs can be made to their residence.
The Pelham Fire Chief is currently on-scene assessing the damages, along with the town's building and electrical inspectors.
Aside from the furnace, everything inside the home has been shut off.
Deputy Chief Hall adds that the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Pelham Fire Department.
