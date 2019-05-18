Kitchen fire in Springfield results in one person displaced.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials say unattended cooking is the reason why a Walnut Street apartment went up in flames Saturday afternoon.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 74 Walnut Street, apartment 28, just after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Fire officials were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but by that time the damage to the apartment had already been done.
While no injuries were reported, Leger adds that one person was displaced as a result of the fire.
The apartment sustained approximately $10,000 in damages.
Upon further investigation, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended stove stop cooking.
