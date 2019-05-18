Kitchen fire in Springfield results in one person displaced.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials say unattended cooking is the reason why a Walnut Street apartment went up in flames Saturday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 74 Walnut Street, apartment 28, just after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Fire officials were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but by that time the damage to the apartment had already been done.

While no injuries were reported, Leger adds that one person was displaced as a result of the fire.

The apartment sustained approximately $10,000 in damages.

Upon further investigation, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended stove stop cooking.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.