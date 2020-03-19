SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Disappointment tonight for many shoppers, as Kohl's closed its doors at 7 p.m. tonight.
The company said they will not re-open until at least April 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some shoppers happily used their Kohl's cash before the retail store closed, but others came too late.
The last-minute shopping rush had some customers, including Hardwick resident Laurel Mahorniak on a mission.
"I called to see what the hours were. And when they ever told me well tonight, we're closed for a couple of weeks for good at 7 o'clock. I had to race right down here to use my Kohl's cash," Mahorniak explained.
Mahorniak loves shopping at Kohl's. She got a spring dress and jogging pants for when it gets warm, but she's not sad they're closing.
"I think that they should close because people are still vigorously shopping in stores when we really shouldn't be," Mahorniak said.
Westfield resident, Inna York came to Kohl's after they closed at seven. She was on her way to return items from amazon.
"This was one of the convenient stations that I usually go to because it is very easy, and they just do everything. So now it's just a matter of finding someone else who would be open and be able to accommodate my needs," York explained.
York, understanding but disappointed, now has to find another place to drop off Amazon returns.
"This is not a restaurant business. This is not something where you sit down and stay, and you have to be in contact with people," York noted.
Kohl's is providing its employees with two weeks of pay and they will continue to serve customers online.
