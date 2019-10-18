HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The area's first L.L. Bean store opened Friday in Hadley.
The new store is in Mountain Farms Plaza, along Route 9.
For the grand opening, the first 200 customers drew a gift card with a potential value up to $500.
Doors officially opened at 9 a.m. and the festivities will continue throughout the weekend.
The celebration includes free apple cider, live music, prizes, and games.
The L.L. Bean 'Bootmobile' will also be making an appearance as it drives through town.
