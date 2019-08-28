L.L. Bean to open new location in Hadley.

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Shoppers in western Mass will soon be able to travel a shorter distance to get the L.L. Bean products they're looking for.
The communications director for L.L. Bean tells Western Mass News that they plan on opening a new location in Hadley.
While the specifics still need to be ironed out, officials say that the store is expected to open this October.
An opening date has not officially been set yet.
L.L. Bean already has six stores in the state of Massachusetts, and they are all located in the eastern part of the state, making this store a closer location for shoppers here in not just western Mass, but Connecticut as well.
