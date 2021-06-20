CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On this Father’s Day La Diaspora in Chicopee welcomed families to enjoy hands-on activities in celebration of the day.
“Coming to La Diaspora to do tie-dye is a great way for them to interact,” La Diaspora Co-Owner Johnny Miranda said.
All families were welcome at La Diaspora in Chicopee on Sunday to celebrate Father's Day.
The store putting together an event filled with arts and crafts along with snacks all for just $20.
“We want it to be a hub for people to come in and get creative,” Miranda explained.
Tara Raymond and her two kids, Evee and Isaac, joined the festivities and painted their own tie-dye shirts.
“Their dad is physically not close to us, so I play the role of both happily,” Raymond said.
9-year-old Isaac said his favorite part about the activity you never know what design you’re going to get.
“I love surprises so, I really want to see what it comes out like,” Isaac said.
Raymond said it’s important to celebrate those who take on the dad role.
“Regardless of who is there supporting them, it could be grandparents, it could be, you know, different members of the family,” Raymond said.
In the meantime, Miranda most recently purchased the storefront next door to expand and open a new space for the creators called 413 influencers.
“We are creating a space where collaboratively we can work to create content and to also sell some of the merchandise that as content creators we have available,” Miranda said.
Raymond is thankful this makerspace is available for the Chicopee community.
“It's walking distance, and it's just nice to meet local artists and come here and support local businesses,” Raymond said.
If you are looking for more fun activities this summer, Miranda said La Diaspora is holding events every other Sunday, specifically for children. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
