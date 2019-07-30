NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular pasty shop is closing in Northampton and it's not the first well-known business to leave the city in recent months.
La Fiorentina Pastry Shop has been a staple in Northampton for nearly 30 years, but in a couple weeks, that location is closing it’s doors
It's been an emotional few weeks at the Northampton pastry shop.
"I opened this shop with my dad almost 30 years ago, so I grew up here," said Mauro Daniele, general manager of La Fiorentina.
Earlier this month, the owners told their staff and close customers that location would be closing.
"We have special customers. That’s what makes this place special and my staff is fantastic," Daniele explained.
The pastry shop said changing times in the city have led to the difficult decision.
"We’ve seen a lot of places come and go and some really great places go and it’s sad. We’re really sad to be leaving this area. Customers have become like family. I see this people every day," Daniele noted.
One of those customers is Linda Putnam, who has been coming to the Northampton location since it opened. She told Western Mass News, of course she’ll miss the pastries, but also the unique atmosphere.
"Their cheesecake is delicious. The macaroons are fabulous. We buy box of cookies almost every other week. There’s no other place like it in town. Lots of coffee houses, but nothing like this," Putnam explained.
While these doors are closing, La Fiorentina said business is still thriving at their Springfield and East Longmeadow locations.
"We’re going to refocus our attention on those two locations and fostering relationships with our wholesale customers like Big Y and some of the banquet facilities we cater to," Daniele said.
You have until August 11 to stop by the Northampton pastry shop to get your favorite coffee and treats.
